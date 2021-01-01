RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Strawberry Kush 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Strawberry Kush [orig: Strawberry Banana x Triangle Kush] is a relaxing yet mindful indica dominant strain, combining notes of fresh strawberry and earthy kush.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Strawberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Strawberry Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with OG Kush. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt in the body and mind. Strawberry Kush features a musky strawberry taste that lives up to its name. This strain is potent, so it's best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say Strawberry Kush has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.