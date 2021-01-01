RYTHM LIVE Hybrid Vape Cartridge Jet Fuel OG 500mg
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: Jet Fuel OG [orig: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel] is an uplifting yet relaxing hybrid, with gassy pine flavors against a delicious sour lemon backdrop.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Jet Fuel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Jet Fuel, also known as "G6," "Jet Fuel OG," "Jet Fuel G6," "Jet Fuel Kush," and "G6 Kush" is a hybrid marijuana strain from 303 Seeds. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.
