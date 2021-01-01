RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Citrus Sap 500mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: Citrus Sap [orig: GG#4 x Tangerine] is an energizing and euphoric sativa dominant strain, bursting with flavors of juicy oranges and pine sap. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.