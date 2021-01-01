 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Golden Goat 500mg
Hybrid

RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Golden Goat 500mg

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Golden Goat 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: Golden Goat [orig: (Hawaiian x Romulan) x Island Sweet Skunk] is a euphoric sativa dominant strain, with bright layers of tropical flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Golden Goat

Golden Goat
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review