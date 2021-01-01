RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Golden Goat 500mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: Golden Goat [orig: (Hawaiian x Romulan) x Island Sweet Skunk] is a euphoric sativa dominant strain, with bright layers of tropical flavors. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
