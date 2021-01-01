RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge L'Orange 500mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
L'Orange
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.