 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge L'Orange 500mg
Hybrid

RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge L'Orange 500mg

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM LIVE Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge L'Orange 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM LIVE combines the classic and intentional craft we have been spinning since day one, elevated by strain specific live resin made from fresh frozen flower. With an array of terpenes and THCa from live resin, RYTHM LIVE offers a flavorful vape experience that hits on all the notes. Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

L'Orange

L'Orange
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review