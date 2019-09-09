BurninateDabs
on September 9th, 2019
Great strain, but according to Rythm the strand lineage is Platinum girl scout cookies & Stardawg guava
Lineage: Platinum Girl scout cookie X Great Divide Taste and Aroma: Light spicy, earthy, diesel, Sweet, pungent, spicy undertones Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, inflammation, migraines Effects: Relaxing, euphoric, not overpowering Comments: GTI exclusive strain that was bred in house with the clinic Colorado’s Great Divide and Platinum girl scout cookies. It grows nice dense buds with maximum trichrome coverage.
on September 9th, 2019
