Brownie Scout Wax

by RYTHM

Lineage: Platinum Girl scout cookie X Great Divide Taste and Aroma: Light spicy, earthy, diesel, Sweet, pungent, spicy undertones Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, inflammation, migraines Effects: Relaxing, euphoric, not overpowering Comments: GTI exclusive strain that was bred in house with the clinic Colorado’s Great Divide and Platinum girl scout cookies. It grows nice dense buds with maximum trichrome coverage.

BurninateDabs

Great strain, but according to Rythm the strand lineage is Platinum girl scout cookies & Stardawg guava

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/