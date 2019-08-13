oldsmoky on August 13th, 2019

Love it, unfortunately the first time I seen it in the Disp I didn't buy, because I didn't do my research the normal PA Medical Marijuana Disp Techs dont know much, so after I learned that it's a cross of one of my Favs Kosher Kush, and one I never had Phishhead Kush, this bud you can prob throw at the wall and it probably would stick and dense damn, I grabbed an eighth and hell I thought they weighed the container and everything, cause there was just one big phat dense green goody, that knocked me out, and pain, wave bye bye, perfect Indica love it,, if you cant sleep, in pain, stress, help with pain pills, this strain will help.