Great Divide

by RYTHM

About this product

Lineage: Kosher Kush x Phishhead Kush Taste & Aroma: Earthy, pine, tropical fruit Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Couch-lock inducing Comments: Great divide is one of the unreleased Indica strains from The Bank Cannabis Genetics’ Phishhead Kush Series. THC - 1.35 THCA - 16.31 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.40% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.05% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.10% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.15% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.02% Terpene levels may vary.

15 customer reviews

oldsmoky

Love it, unfortunately the first time I seen it in the Disp I didn't buy, because I didn't do my research the normal PA Medical Marijuana Disp Techs dont know much, so after I learned that it's a cross of one of my Favs Kosher Kush, and one I never had Phishhead Kush, this bud you can prob throw at the wall and it probably would stick and dense damn, I grabbed an eighth and hell I thought they weighed the container and everything, cause there was just one big phat dense green goody, that knocked me out, and pain, wave bye bye, perfect Indica love it,, if you cant sleep, in pain, stress, help with pain pills, this strain will help.

KM8901

One of The Best Strains. Mad Sticky, however its very difficult to find.

Marianne1quills

Can never shut my mind down to sleep. Tried so many indicas. With This: lights out in 5, 4, 3, 2, . . .

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/