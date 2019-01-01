 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by RYTHM

Blueberry Skunk is an indica-dominant strain of Blueberry and Skunk #1. Skunk #1’s vigor, yield, and reliability are preserved, and Blueberry brings its heavy resin production and sweet berry flavors, which blend with an earthy, skunky musk. It produces fat, resin-crusted buds during flowering, and effects are led by a long-lasting euphoric buzz that generates giggles as well as the munchies.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/