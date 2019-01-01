Grape God HITS Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Lineage: Grapefruit x BC God Bud Taste & Aroma: Sweet, pungent, grapefruit Medical Uses: Chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, nausea Effects: Strong sedative, couch lock inducing Comments: The Clinic’s first award winning strain. ’10 Colorado Caregivers Cup: 1st Place Patients Choice, 1st Place Most Photogenic, 1st Place Best Aroma. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.37% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.31% Pinene (alertness) - 0.11% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.10% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.03% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.05% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Terpene levels may vary.
About this strain
Grape God
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.