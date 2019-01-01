 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Kosher Kush Wax

Kosher Kush Wax

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Solvent Kosher Kush Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lineage: Clone Only Pheno of OG Kush Taste & Aroma: Light spicy, earthy, diesel Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea Effects: Heavy body effects that keep grounded while producing a strong cerebral high Comments: One of the most awarded cannabis strains in history including 1st Place Patients’ Choice at the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup for The Clinic in 2012. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.35% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.01% Pinene (alertness) - 0.02% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.07% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.08% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.18% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.03% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.05% Terpene levels may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/