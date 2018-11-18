 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Great Divide Disposable Pen 0.3g

Great Divide Disposable Pen 0.3g

by RYTHM

About this product

Lineage: Kosher Kush x Phishhead Kush Taste & Aroma: Earthy, pine, tropical fruit Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite Effects: Relaxing, Sedative, Couch-lock inducing Comments: Great divide is one of the unreleased Indica strains from The Bank Cannabis Genetics’ Phishhead Kush Series. Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.40% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.05% Pinene (alertness) - 0.05% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.10% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.15% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.04% Terpinolene (anti-bacterial) - 0.02% Terpene levels may vary.

scarlet_ariana76

This strain is great after a long day to come home and relax and get a great nights sleep. Completely eliminates any stress from your day. Allows your body to shut down easier when it comes time to go to bed. Definitely the perfect strain for night time since it's a heavy hitter and very sedating. Also, if you indulge in this strain, it's potency will make you tingly and knock you out minutes after you get comfortable in bed. Highly recommended! Pun intended.

from RYTHMon March 22nd, 2019

Thank you for this thorough review. We're excited to hear how RYTHM fits into your day and helps you sleep!

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/