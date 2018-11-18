scarlet_ariana76 on November 18th, 2018

This strain is great after a long day to come home and relax and get a great nights sleep. Completely eliminates any stress from your day. Allows your body to shut down easier when it comes time to go to bed. Definitely the perfect strain for night time since it's a heavy hitter and very sedating. Also, if you indulge in this strain, it's potency will make you tingly and knock you out minutes after you get comfortable in bed. Highly recommended! Pun intended.