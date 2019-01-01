About this product
Lineage: Purple Urkle x OG Kush Taste & Aroma: Heavy, sweet and fruity with slight kush/diesel after taste Medical Uses: Chronic pain, insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms Effects: Relaxing, moderately sedative but not too heavy or completely couch locking Comments: A patient favorite for great pain relief and functionality while not inducing immediate couch lock. THC - 0.69 THCA - 23.51 CBD - 0.73 CBDA - 1.11 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.21% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.09% Pinene (alertness) - 0.06% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.07% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.22% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.15% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.04% Cymene (pain relief) - 0.01% Terpene levels may vary.
