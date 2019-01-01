About this product
Lineage: Clone Only Pheno of Skywalker OG Cross Taste & Aroma: Pungent, earthy, pine Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite Effects: Relaxing cerebral effects with moderate body effects Comments: Not nearly as heavy an indica as most reviewers expected, this strain is great for relaxing while not producing couch lock. THC - 0.76 THCA - 26.72 CBDA - 1.21 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.59% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.14% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.01% Pinene (alertness) - 0.01% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.11% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.02% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.01% Ocimene (Anti-bacterial) - 0.11% Terpene levels may vary.
X-Wing
X-Wing is a mid-level indica-dominant strain with dark purple foliage and lightly frosted buds. This Skywalker OG phenotype exhibits OG Kush flavors like earth and spice coupled with the pungent aroma of forest floor. X-Wing is surprisingly heady while still offering medium-weight body effects that curb pain, encourage rest and relaxation, and dissipate stress.