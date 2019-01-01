 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. X-Wing

X-Wing

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Cannabis Flower X-Wing

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lineage: Clone Only Pheno of Skywalker OG Cross Taste & Aroma: Pungent, earthy, pine Medical Uses: Anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, loss of appetite Effects: Relaxing cerebral effects with moderate body effects Comments: Not nearly as heavy an indica as most reviewers expected, this strain is great for relaxing while not producing couch lock. THC - 0.76 THCA - 26.72 CBDA - 1.21 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.59% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.14% Linalool (stress relief) - 0.01% Pinene (alertness) - 0.01% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.11% Guaiol (anti-inflammatory) - 0.02% Bisabolal (anti-inflammatory) - 0.01% Ocimene (Anti-bacterial) - 0.11% Terpene levels may vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

X-Wing

X-Wing

X-Wing is a mid-level indica-dominant strain with dark purple foliage and lightly frosted buds. This Skywalker OG phenotype exhibits OG Kush flavors like earth and spice coupled with the pungent aroma of forest floor. X-Wing is surprisingly heady while still offering medium-weight body effects that curb pain, encourage rest and relaxation, and dissipate stress. 

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/