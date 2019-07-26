 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Split

by RYTHM

RYTHM Cannabis Flower Banana Split

Lineage: Banana Kush X bubble berry Taste and Aroma: Sweet, fruity, strawberries, bubblegum Medical Uses: Anxiety, appetite stimulant, chronic pain, depression Effects: Euphoric, pleasant, relaxing, uplifting Comments: An award winning indica dominant hybrid (70/30) with an amazing terpene profile. This strain has quickly become a favorite among staff and customers. THCA - 21.83 CBD - 0.55 CBDA - 0.77 CBG - 0.47 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.18% Pinene (alertness) - 0.16% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.05% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.29% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.11% Cymene (pain relief) - 0.06% Exact terpene levels will vary.

Fossberg666

Picked this up today at Rise Erie and man this stuff is gas. 29.5% total thc. Smoked a joint between three people and I was lit. 5/5

BurninateDabs

I have this strain as live resin concentrate, and it tastes so good! The strain isn't the same as Leafly's Banana Split, it's genetics are Banana Kush & Bubble Berry This strain is perfect for relaxing late in the day, although it's indica dominant there's cerebral effects. It doesn't really stick you to the couch. The taste of the live resin is like bubblegum, which I figured there'd be more of a banana flavor with the strain name and all. It helps treat my scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, severe narrowing L5-S1 veretrbrae pain, migraines, side effects from liver medication, constant nausea, constant motion sickness even while still, and it helps me manage my addiction cravings.

from RYTHMon May 29th, 2019

Hey there - Thank you so much for sharing how Banana Split helps with your pain and symptoms. We're humbled and so happy to provide relief! #FindYourRYTHM

About this strain

Banana Split

  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/