Fossberg666
on July 26th, 2019
Picked this up today at Rise Erie and man this stuff is gas. 29.5% total thc. Smoked a joint between three people and I was lit. 5/5
Lineage: Banana Kush X bubble berry Taste and Aroma: Sweet, fruity, strawberries, bubblegum Medical Uses: Anxiety, appetite stimulant, chronic pain, depression Effects: Euphoric, pleasant, relaxing, uplifting Comments: An award winning indica dominant hybrid (70/30) with an amazing terpene profile. This strain has quickly become a favorite among staff and customers. THCA - 21.83 CBD - 0.55 CBDA - 0.77 CBG - 0.47 Myrcene (sedative) - 0.15% Caryophyllene (anti-inflammatory) - 0.18% Pinene (alertness) - 0.16% Humulene (appetite suppressant) - 0.05% Limonene (elevates mood) - 0.29% Nerolidol (sedative) - 0.11% Cymene (pain relief) - 0.06% Exact terpene levels will vary.
on May 6th, 2019
I have this strain as live resin concentrate, and it tastes so good! The strain isn't the same as Leafly's Banana Split, it's genetics are Banana Kush & Bubble Berry This strain is perfect for relaxing late in the day, although it's indica dominant there's cerebral effects. It doesn't really stick you to the couch. The taste of the live resin is like bubblegum, which I figured there'd be more of a banana flavor with the strain name and all. It helps treat my scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, severe narrowing L5-S1 veretrbrae pain, migraines, side effects from liver medication, constant nausea, constant motion sickness even while still, and it helps me manage my addiction cravings.
Hey there - Thank you so much for sharing how Banana Split helps with your pain and symptoms. We're humbled and so happy to provide relief! #FindYourRYTHM
Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet.