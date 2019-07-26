BurninateDabs on May 6th, 2019

I have this strain as live resin concentrate, and it tastes so good! The strain isn't the same as Leafly's Banana Split, it's genetics are Banana Kush & Bubble Berry This strain is perfect for relaxing late in the day, although it's indica dominant there's cerebral effects. It doesn't really stick you to the couch. The taste of the live resin is like bubblegum, which I figured there'd be more of a banana flavor with the strain name and all. It helps treat my scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, severe narrowing L5-S1 veretrbrae pain, migraines, side effects from liver medication, constant nausea, constant motion sickness even while still, and it helps me manage my addiction cravings.