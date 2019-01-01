About this product
RYTHM flower is born of an ever-evolving genetic library developed by a national network of master growers. RYTHM Energize (sativa) provides a breezy buzz for boosting motivation, shaking off fatigue, or kickstarting your creativity. Ideal for daytime use and demanding tasks. The pungent, diesel aroma of RYTHM Sour Joker is known to create energy, focus, and creativity - no joke.
About this strain
Sour Joker
Sour Joker is the stimulating sativa blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). This amped combination offers consumers a vigorous body buzz that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.