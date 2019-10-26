AmyP821
on October 26th, 2019
This strain is the reason I started smoking flower again! You can really use this medicinally for pain and muscle spasms. It's also good for a restful night's sleep. Thanks GTI✌
RYTHM flower is born of an ever-evolving genetic library developed by a national network of master growers. RYTHM Relax flower (indica) provides waves of cozy tranquility for promoting a restful night’s sleep and reducing stress. Slightly spicy but slightly sweet, RYTHM Brownie Scout will satisfy all of your cravings. Relax and enjoy the euphoric effects of this indica strain.
on October 9th, 2019
In my top 3 for sure. This is flower is amazing for nighttime use or if you're having anxiety. High thc content, perfectly trimmed, dense beautiful buds. 👍🏻👍🏻
on October 8th, 2019
Delightful Medication! I must say, this strain demonstrates the effects promptly! Leaving the feeling of complete sedation, and relief.