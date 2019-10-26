 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Brownie Scout

by RYTHM

4.7
RYTHM Cannabis Flower Brownie Scout

RYTHM flower is born of an ever-evolving genetic library developed by a national network of master growers. RYTHM Relax flower (indica) provides waves of cozy tranquility for promoting a restful night’s sleep and reducing stress. Slightly spicy but slightly sweet, RYTHM Brownie Scout will satisfy all of your cravings. Relax and enjoy the euphoric effects of this indica strain.

4.7

AmyP821

This strain is the reason I started smoking flower again! You can really use this medicinally for pain and muscle spasms. It's also good for a restful night's sleep. Thanks GTI✌

Lanemeyer03

In my top 3 for sure. This is flower is amazing for nighttime use or if you're having anxiety. High thc content, perfectly trimmed, dense beautiful buds. 👍🏻👍🏻

mcmillanmason

Delightful Medication! I must say, this strain demonstrates the effects promptly! Leaving the feeling of complete sedation, and relief.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/