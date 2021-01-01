RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Acid Dough 1g
by RYTHM
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Acid Dough [orig: (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz] is an energizing and blissful sativa dominant strain with tropical, pineapple notes.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Acid Dough
Acid Dough by Ripper Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with energetic effects. Created by crossing Lilly (Queen Mother x Congo) x OG Badazz, this strain offers sweet, candy-like aromas with bright pineapple flavors and a generous yield. Acid Dough has an approximate 65-70 day flowering time and colorful foliage. This strain responds well to cold temperatures during the finishing process, creating buds with deep violet hues and extra resin production. Acid Dough won 2nd Place Best Sativa at the 2017 Spannabis Champions Cups and 2nd Place at the 2016 Expogrow Cup.
