RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Phone Home 1g
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Phone Home [orig: Triangle Kush x Wookie 15] is an elevated sativa dominant strain with an extra-terrestrial range of citrus, earthy skunk and lavender flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Phone Home
Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Phone Home is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Strawberry Banana. This strain produces potent effects that build up slowly over time, so it's important to take it slow with this one. Upon your first hit, you'll feel uplifted and blissful. As the Phone Home effects continue to build, you'll start feeling a tingling sensation behind your eyes - that's when the relaxation starts to kick in. At this point, you'll be lulled into a sedative state that is free of stress and worries. For this reason, Phone Home is best consumed during the evening hours and is an ideal strain choice for consumers with a high THC tolerance. You can expect this strain to smell woody and taste fruity like strawberries with spicy undertones, although some consumers report tasting notes of chocolate and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients turn to Phone Home to relieve symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and loss of appetite. According to growers, this resinous strain features beautiful light green foliage dotted with purple hues. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phone Home, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
