  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Tangie 1g
Sativa

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Tangie 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Tangie 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Tangie is a sunny sativa-dominant strain with sweet tangerine notes and pleasant, uplifting effects to brighten your day.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

