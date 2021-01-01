RYTHM Sativa Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Lemon Banana Sherbet 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Lemon Banana Sherbet [orig: Lemon Skunk x Sour Banana Sherbet] is an energizing sativa dominant strain with a refreshing lemon taste and clear uplifting effects
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Lemon Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.