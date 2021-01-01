 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Citradelic Sunset 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Citradelic Sunset 3.5g

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Sativa Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Citradelic Sunset 3.5g

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Citradelic Sunset is an energizing and uplifting sativa dominant strain, with flavors of tart orange and lime, balanced with a hint of sweetness.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Citradelic Sunset

Citradelic Sunset
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Crossing Ghost Train Haze and Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics’ Citradelic Sunset has attractive lime-green buds scattered with purple hues. Ranging from sour orange and lime to a sweeter profile, this strain will make your mouth water. 

