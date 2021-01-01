 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Tahoe Alien 1/8oz

by RYTHM

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Tahoe Alien 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Tahoe Alien [orig:Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush] is a highly euphoric sativa dominant strain, featuring notes of tart lemon and earthy pine

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Tahoe Alien

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.

