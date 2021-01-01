RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Buds Lemon Pie 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Lemon Pie [orig: Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream] is an uplifting and energizing sativa dominant strain featuring distinctive lemon, herbal, and diesel flavors.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Lemon Pie
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
