  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Dry Leaf Island Lime Haze 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Dry Leaf Island Lime Haze 3.5g

by rythm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Dry Leaf eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Island Lime Haze [orig. Lime Sativa x Hawaiian Landrace] is an intensely uplifting sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet lime, nutty, and herbal notes. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Island Lime Haze

Island Lime Haze

Island Lime Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Island Lime Haze - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

