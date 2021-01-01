RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower J1 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: J1 [orig: Haze x Northern Lights] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with citrus and earthy notes, delivering euphoric and energetic effects.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
J1
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
J1, or Jack One, is a high-end hybrid strain that is gaining widespread popularity. J1 is a cross between two famous sativas, Skunk #1 and Jack Herer, and is best known for its strong, uplifting, clear-headed buzz that allows for mobility. The flowers are emerald green and frosty with a sweet aroma resembling the unmistakable Jack Herer pungency. This strain’s seemingly only flaw is the top-shelf price that tends to come with its exceptional quality.
