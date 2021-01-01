RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium Flower Tahitian Punch 1/8oz
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Tahitian Punch [orig: Sour Tangie X Sour Apple] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain with a super sweet flavor profile, a distinct sour apple candy aroma, and strong citrus overtones.
RYTHM
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
