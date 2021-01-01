RYTHM Sativa Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen L' Orange 300mg
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush], is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.
RYTHM
L'Orange
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
