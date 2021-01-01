 Loading…

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap L'Orange 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap L'Orange 1g

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: L'Orange [orig: Oregon Lemon x Orange Crush], is an uplifting sativa dominant strain bursting with the aroma of fresh, juicy oranges.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

L'Orange

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

