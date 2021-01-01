RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap Tahoe Alien 1g
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Tahoe Alien [orig:Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush] is a highly euphoric sativa dominant strain, featuring notes of tart lemon and earthy pine.
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.
