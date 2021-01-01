RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Clementine 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Clementine [orig: Lemon Skunk x Tangie] is an energizing sativa dominant strain, combining bold citrus flavors with a hint of diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.