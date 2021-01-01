 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Clementine 500mg
Sativa

RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Clementine 500mg

by rythm

rythm Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Clementine 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Clementine [orig: Lemon Skunk x Tangie] is an energizing sativa dominant strain, combining bold citrus flavors with a hint of diesel.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

