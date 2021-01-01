RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Full Nelson 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Full Nelson [orig: GSC x Willie Nelson] is a clear-headed and uplifting sativa dominant strain, with flavors of dank earth, lemon, skunk, and a hint of floral. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
