  5. RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Grape Stomper 500mg
RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Grape Stomper 500mg

by rythm

About this product

RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Grape Stomper [orig: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel] is a fast-acting, long-lasting sativa dominant strain, with subtle grape flavors and a classic lemon-diesel funk.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Grape Stomper OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

