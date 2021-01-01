RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Island Lime Haze 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Island Lime Haze [orig. Lime Sativa x Hawaiian Landrace] is an intensely uplifting sativa dominant strain, bursting with sweet lime, nutty, and herbal notes. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Island Lime Haze
Island Lime Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Island Lime Haze - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.