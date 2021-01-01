RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Magic Melon 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Magic Melon [orig: Mango Sherbert x Honeydew Melon] is a potent and creative sativa dominant strain, exploding with cantaloupe and honeydew flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Magic Melon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
