RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Stoopid Fruits 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Stoopid Fruits [orig: Apricot Papaya x Strawberry Dream Queen] is an uplifting sativa dominant strain, exploding with sweet and juicy tropical fruit flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Stoopid Fruits
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company for the band Slightly Stoopid, Stoopid Fruits is a sativa-dominant hybrid. Crossing Apricot Papaya and Strawberry Dream Queen, this strain stinks of sweet tropical flavors with fruity accents. The high offers an uplifting and happy high that will transport you to a warm sunny beach.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.