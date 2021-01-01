RYTHM Sativa Dominant Vape Cartridge Tropicanna 500mg
RYTHM Sativa Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Tropicanna [orig: (Pineapple x Kali Mist)x(Northern Lights x Haze)] is an uplifting sativa-dominant strain, with a pop of sweet, juicy orange against an earthy backdrop.
RYTHM
