  5. South Beach Sorbet - Energize

South Beach Sorbet - Energize

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower South Beach Sorbet - Energize

About this product

Strain Lineage: Blueberry Male x Lemon Banana Sherbert #5 Taste/Aroma Notes: Sweet, Tropical, Lemon, Banana Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/