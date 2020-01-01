Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$15.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Strain Lineage: Blueberry Male x Lemon Banana Sherbert #5 Taste/Aroma Notes: Sweet, Tropical, Lemon, Banana Rythm Energize flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed sativa-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
Be the first to review this product.