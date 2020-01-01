 Loading…

  5. Star Killer - Relax Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Star Killer - Relax Cartridge 0.5g

by rythm

About this product

Strain Lineage: Skywalker OG x RD2 Taste/ Aroma Notes: Fuel; OG Rythm Relax 500mg Cartridges use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil, enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. These indica-dominant and strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers, propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or additives. Pairs perfectly with a rythm 510 thread battery!

About this strain

Star Killer

Star Killer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal.