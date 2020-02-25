White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Strain Lineage: Purple Urkle x OG Kush Taste/Aroma Notes: Heavy, sweet and fruity with slight kush/diesel after taste Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.
on February 25th, 2020
This strain worked very well on a stressed mind. I was able to fall and stay asleep with little side effects