Urkle OG - Relax

by rythm

Strain Lineage: Purple Urkle x OG Kush Taste/Aroma Notes: Heavy, sweet and fruity with slight kush/diesel after taste Rythm Relax flower offer a variety of expertly cultivated, machine-trimmed indica-dominant strains, delivering high quality at a great value.

Jo11yGoodTime

This strain worked very well on a stressed mind. I was able to fall and stay asleep with little side effects

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/