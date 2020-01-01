RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Tasting Notes: Robust coconut caramel flavor, hit with a hint of tart apricot, and finished with a tingle of spice. Ingredients: Rolled Oats (Gluten Free), Cashews, Brown Sugar, Honey, Organic Coconut Cream, Apricots, Organic Coconut Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper Spice. Allergen Statement: Contains Cashews and Coconut. May contain traces of other tree nuts and/or wheat.
