  GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

by Sacred Flower Farms

Sacred Flower Farms Cannabis Flower GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Sacred Flower Farms Cannabis Flower GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Sacred Flower Farms Cannabis Flower GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is an indica-dominant hybrid with a strong sativa component (40:60 sativa/indica ratio). This strain can reach THC levels of up to 28%, meaning it's one of the most potent strains available to medical marijuana patients. This strain provides the best aspects of both sativa and indica, and the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. It's most effective at treating anxiety, stress, and depression, though it's also good for appetite. Dry mouth is the only likely adverse effect, though others are possible. This strain began as a crossbreed of OG Kush, a near-even hybrid; Durban Poison, a pure sativa; and Cherry Kush, an indica-dominant hybrid. GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) first appeared in California and is now one of the most popular strains in North America, where sells best on the West Coast and in Michigan. The high lasts for hours, making GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) a good deal in most places. It can be difficult to grow, but it's fast becoming a staple among home cultivators.

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Purveyors of Goodness Sacred Flower Farms is an OLCC-licensed recreational cannabis producer in the heart of Southern Oregon committed to self-sustaining cultivation methods that go above and beyond to create a superior product. Much of the cannabis industry has been taken over by chemical nutrient manufacturers. Growers have forgotten how to grow with nature. We believe that only the cleanest flowers can truly showcase the healing properties of cannabis. An Honest Grow We never use synthetic fertilizers, poisonous pesticides or harmful herbicides. We grow almost 100% of our farm inputs on site, alongside food for our families. We utilize Probiotic, Living Organic and Korean Natural Farming practices that build a better soil year after year, and a better product as a direct result. We rely on a "plants feed plants" method, making our nutrients through lacto fermentations, as well as sprouted seed teas, compost teas, and botanical teas using homegrown, organic plants and herbs. A healthy soil food web is essential to a deficiency-free, pest-free garden and healthy, clean plants. Share The Love Our desire is to show that a sustainable, living organic flower can fully unleash the terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial properties of the cannabis plant; exciting, enlightening, and healing consumers. We strive to be a model of the way cannabis can and should be cultivated. We hope you are excited by the flowers produced through our careful strain selection and mindful farming practices, and encourage you to spread the good word about the work we do.