Sacred Flower Farms

The Hog is a 100% pure indica hybrid strain of unknown parentage due to a high level of breeder secrecy. This bud is internationally recognized as one of the world’s strongest strains and users are often advised to use cautionary dosage control when using it. It took home the gold medal in 2012 for Best Indica at the High Times’ Cannabis Cup after receiving recognition for its effects. The high is powerful in nature, with an almost immediate onset of a blissfully euphoric state that is heavy in the head, giving you droopy eyes and a spacey mind. As you get lost helplessly in your own disconnected thought, your body will slowly succumb to a creeping body buzz that weighs you down and leaves you helplessly sedated. This couch-locked state is very sleepy in nature, leaving you incredibly drowsy and most likely ending in deep and uninterrupted sleep. These effects and its insanely powerful THC level of 16-25% on average makes The Hog the perfect bud for treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, and mild to moderate cases of depression. This bud has lumpy medium-sized spade-shaped dark musty green nugs with sparse dark amber hairs and a super sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin. The Hog has a classic aroma of skunky earth with a spicy floral pungency that can be detected after the nugs are burned. The flavor is less harsh, with an earthy skunkiness that’s accented by pungent floral and sweet spice.

Purveyors of Goodness Sacred Flower Farms is an OLCC-licensed recreational cannabis producer in the heart of Southern Oregon committed to self-sustaining cultivation methods that go above and beyond to create a superior product. Much of the cannabis industry has been taken over by chemical nutrient manufacturers. Growers have forgotten how to grow with nature. We believe that only the cleanest flowers can truly showcase the healing properties of cannabis. An Honest Grow We never use synthetic fertilizers, poisonous pesticides or harmful herbicides. We grow almost 100% of our farm inputs on site, alongside food for our families. We utilize Probiotic, Living Organic and Korean Natural Farming practices that build a better soil year after year, and a better product as a direct result. We rely on a "plants feed plants" method, making our nutrients through lacto fermentations, as well as sprouted seed teas, compost teas, and botanical teas using homegrown, organic plants and herbs. A healthy soil food web is essential to a deficiency-free, pest-free garden and healthy, clean plants. Share The Love Our desire is to show that a sustainable, living organic flower can fully unleash the terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial properties of the cannabis plant; exciting, enlightening, and healing consumers. We strive to be a model of the way cannabis can and should be cultivated. We hope you are excited by the flowers produced through our careful strain selection and mindful farming practices, and encourage you to spread the good word about the work we do.