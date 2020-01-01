 Loading…

Hybrid

Vanilla Frosting

by Sacred Flower Farms

About this product

About this strain

Vanilla Frosting

Vanilla Frosting

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

About this brand

Sacred Flower Farms Logo
Purveyors of Goodness Sacred Flower Farms is an OLCC-licensed recreational cannabis producer in the heart of Southern Oregon committed to self-sustaining cultivation methods that go above and beyond to create a superior product. Much of the cannabis industry has been taken over by chemical nutrient manufacturers. Growers have forgotten how to grow with nature. We believe that only the cleanest flowers can truly showcase the healing properties of cannabis. An Honest Grow We never use synthetic fertilizers, poisonous pesticides or harmful herbicides. We grow almost 100% of our farm inputs on site, alongside food for our families. We utilize Probiotic, Living Organic and Korean Natural Farming practices that build a better soil year after year, and a better product as a direct result. We rely on a "plants feed plants" method, making our nutrients through lacto fermentations, as well as sprouted seed teas, compost teas, and botanical teas using homegrown, organic plants and herbs. A healthy soil food web is essential to a deficiency-free, pest-free garden and healthy, clean plants. Share The Love Our desire is to show that a sustainable, living organic flower can fully unleash the terpenes, flavonoids, and beneficial properties of the cannabis plant; exciting, enlightening, and healing consumers. We strive to be a model of the way cannabis can and should be cultivated. We hope you are excited by the flowers produced through our careful strain selection and mindful farming practices, and encourage you to spread the good word about the work we do.