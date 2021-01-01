 Loading…

THC Lavender Lip Balm

by Sacred Herb Medicinals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

We create our products with a blend of over a dozen herbs, spices, and essential oils that have unrivaled anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties. Our product testimonials come from multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, plantar fasciitis, arthritis, auto injury, athletic aches and pains, skin conditions, and many more. The most difficult part of using our product is deciding which of our application methods will become your best companion in life

