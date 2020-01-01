 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. 15 mg CBD Peppermint Lip Balm

15 mg CBD Peppermint Lip Balm

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body 15 mg CBD Peppermint Lip Balm
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body 15 mg CBD Peppermint Lip Balm

$5.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This delightful Peppermint Lip Balm has rich cold-pressed oils, CBD and Calendula to soothe and moisturize even the most dry and cracked lips. - Botanically infused cold-pressed oils. - Organic and Fair Trade Ingredients. - Lab Tested. Also available in a 3-Pack

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.