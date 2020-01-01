About this product

Handmade in small batches to ensure you always receive a fresh and fully active fizz. Each Bath Bomb has a unique formula of therapeutic salts, rich plant butters and organic herbs. These luxurious little evervencant bombs turn your bath into a relaxing experience like no other and leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed. Available in three formulas: - Eucalyptus Lemon with Dead Sea Salt and Coconut Oil. - Lavender Rose with with Himalayan Pink Salt and Cocoa Butter. - Chamomile Honey with Shea Butter and Raw New Mexican Honey.