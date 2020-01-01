About this product

The use of Hemp Root can be traced back to the 15th Century. While it does not contain the cannabinoids found in the flowering part of the plant, it has unique properties that make it stand out in its own right. Fortified with Full Spectrum CBD extract and paired with St. John’s Wort Oil, this herbal compound is truly extraordinary. Unique Topical truly in a class of its own. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Botanically infused cold-pressed oils. Organic and Fair Trade ingredients. Lab Tested. Also Available in 200MG CBD/ 1oz