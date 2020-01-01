 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Cannaroot Salve - 400mg CBD/ 2oz

Cannaroot Salve - 400mg CBD/ 2oz

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Bath & Body Cannaroot Salve - 400mg CBD/ 2oz

$34.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The use of Hemp Root can be traced back to the 15th Century. While it does not contain the cannabinoids found in the flowering part of the plant, it has unique properties that make it stand out in its own right. Fortified with Full Spectrum CBD extract and paired with St. John’s Wort Oil, this herbal compound is truly extraordinary. Unique Topical truly in a class of its own. Full Spectrum Supercritical co2 extract. Botanically infused cold-pressed oils. Organic and Fair Trade ingredients. Lab Tested. Also Available in 200MG CBD/ 1oz

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.