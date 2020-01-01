 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Dog Chews - 50 soft chews – 100mg CBD

Dog Chews - 50 soft chews – 100mg CBD

by Sacred Wellness

Write a review
Sacred Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Dog Chews - 50 soft chews – 100mg CBD

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our veterinarian formulated Broad Spectrum CBD Dogs Chews are beef flavored and will please even the pickiest of pups. Cats have been known to eat them too! Just break them into smaller pieces. THC and Preservative Free. Broad Spectrum CBD made from 100% USA Organically Grown Hemp. 2mg of CBD Per Chew. Lab Tested.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sacred Wellness Logo
Here at Sacred Wellness we believe less is more, our products contain only the highest quality ingredients and often utilize natural botanicals to achieve a synergistic effect not found anywhere else.