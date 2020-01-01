About this product

While boosting its response to any viral or bacterial attack in the body, this tincture also may support organs to help regulate the immune system and keep it functioning at an optimal level. One of the main ingredients that has become quite popular recently is the Chaga Mushroom. Chaga has a powerful ability to regulate the immune system. It enhances the body's immunity and stimulates the body's natural immune functions to reduce inflammation. The polysaccharides and the adaptogenic effects stimulate the immune system to respond in a healthy way, such as fighting off a bacterial infection. Chaga has been known to regulate and reestablish an appropriate immune response, when antibodies are functioning improperly. Elderberry, another featured ingredient in our “Immune System Booster,” is also worth considering. Elderberry is used for its antioxidant activity to lower cholesterol, improve vision, boost the immune system and improve heart health. It is also used for coughs, colds, flu, bacterial and viral infections and tonsillitis. It contains Vitamins A, B and C. Other highlighted ingredients include: Echinacea, Rose Hips, Goji, Lemon Peel and Astragalus, which is considered a deep immune tonic that increases the “bone marrow reserve,” heightening the body’s ability to produce more immune effector cells (such as T-cells).